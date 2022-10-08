Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Cut by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Stock Performance

Twitter stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,545,562. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

