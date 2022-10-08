Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) & Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Head to Head Comparison

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aurora Mobile and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00 Twitter 2 27 4 0 2.06

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 139.36%. Twitter has a consensus price target of $44.39, suggesting a potential downside of 9.73%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Twitter.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -35.25% -42.70% -15.30% Twitter -2.14% -0.82% -0.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Twitter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Twitter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $56.07 million 1.99 -$22.06 million ($0.17) -5.53 Twitter $5.08 billion 7.41 -$221.41 million ($0.20) -245.90

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter. Twitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Twitter beats Aurora Mobile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. The company also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence solutions to help retailers and other traditional brick-and-mortar industries, such as real estate developers, track and analyze foot traffic, conduct targeted marketing, and make more informed and impactful operating decisions, such as site selection. In addition, it offers targeted marketing solutions to help advertisers to target the right audience with the right content at the right time; application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. The company primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets. Its promoted products consist of promoted ads and Twitter Amplify, Follower Ads, and Twitter takeover. In addition, the company offers monetization products for creators, including Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces. Further, it offers products for developers and data partners comprising Twitter Developer Platform, a platform that enables developers to build tools for people and businesses using its public application programming interface; and paid access to Twitter data for partners with commercial use cases. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.