Two Monkey Juice Bar Trading Down 39.5% This Week (TMON)

Two Monkey Juice Bar (TMON) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Two Monkey Juice Bar has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Two Monkey Juice Bar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Two Monkey Juice Bar has a total market capitalization of $465,000.00 and approximately $40,062.00 worth of Two Monkey Juice Bar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Two Monkey Juice Bar Profile

Two Monkey Juice Bar’s genesis date was March 13th, 2022. Two Monkey Juice Bar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Two Monkey Juice Bar is www.twomonkeyjuicebar.com. Two Monkey Juice Bar’s official Twitter account is @twomonkeyjb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Two Monkey Juice Bar is medium.com/@twomonkeyjuicebar.

According to CryptoCompare, “Two Monkey Juice Bar (TMON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Two Monkey Juice Bar has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Two Monkey Juice Bar is 0.00046007 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $57,508.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.twomonkeyjuicebar.com/.”

