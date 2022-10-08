U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is presently -20.45%.

In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,763.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $102,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $148,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

