UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.72.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in UDR by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,556,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,347,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

