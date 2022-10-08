UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.72.
UDR Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
UDR Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in UDR by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,556,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,347,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.