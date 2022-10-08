Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

