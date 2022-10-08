Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $482.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $482.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. William Blair started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $387.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.09. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

