Umee Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $187.87 Million (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Umee has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umee has a total market cap of $187.87 million and approximately $436,144.00 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umee token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Umee Token Profile

Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee (UMEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cosmos platform. Umee has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Umee is 0.0151376 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,010,393.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://umee.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

