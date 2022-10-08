Unbound Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million (UNB)

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Unbound has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Unbound token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unbound has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $119,439.00 worth of Unbound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unbound

Unbound’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2020. Unbound’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,144,427,233 tokens. Unbound’s official message board is medium.com/@unboundfinance. The official website for Unbound is app.unbound.finance. Unbound’s official Twitter account is @unboundfinance.

Buying and Selling Unbound

According to CryptoCompare, “Unbound (UNB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unbound has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,144,427,232.9440236 in circulation. The last known price of Unbound is 0.00127032 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $80,093.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.unbound.finance/.”

