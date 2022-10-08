Unbound (UNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Unbound token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unbound has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $119,439.00 worth of Unbound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unbound has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unbound Profile

Unbound was first traded on March 23rd, 2020. Unbound’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,144,427,233 tokens. The official message board for Unbound is medium.com/@unboundfinance. Unbound’s official website is app.unbound.finance. Unbound’s official Twitter account is @unboundfinance.

Unbound Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unbound (UNB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unbound has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,144,427,232.9440236 in circulation. The last known price of Unbound is 0.00127032 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $80,093.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.unbound.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unbound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unbound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unbound using one of the exchanges listed above.

