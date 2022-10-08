Undead Blocks (UNDEAD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.78 Million

Undead Blocks (UNDEAD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Undead Blocks has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Undead Blocks token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003002 BTC on major exchanges. Undead Blocks has a total market cap of $8.78 million and $2.14 million worth of Undead Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Undead Blocks Profile

Undead Blocks launched on May 3rd, 2022. Undead Blocks’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Undead Blocks is medium.com/@undeadblocks. Undead Blocks’ official website is www.undeadblocks.com. Undead Blocks’ official Twitter account is @undeadblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Undead Blocks

According to CryptoCompare, “Undead Blocks (UNDEAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Undead Blocks has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Undead Blocks is 0.57001532 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,155,327.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.undeadblocks.com.”

