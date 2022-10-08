Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $195.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.11. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.61 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.