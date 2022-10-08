United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.02 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 77.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

