United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,025

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,085.00.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

UUGRY opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.