Universal Basic Income Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (UBI)

Universal Basic Income (UBI) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Universal Basic Income token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Universal Basic Income has a total market cap of $424,576.00 and approximately $18,684.00 worth of Universal Basic Income was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Universal Basic Income has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Universal Basic Income Token Profile

Universal Basic Income launched on March 10th, 2021. Universal Basic Income’s total supply is 25,025,371 tokens. Universal Basic Income’s official Twitter account is @proofofhumanity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Universal Basic Income’s official website is www.proofofhumanity.id.

Universal Basic Income Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal Basic Income (UBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Universal Basic Income has a current supply of 25,025,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Universal Basic Income is 0.00615891 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $962.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.proofofhumanity.id/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Basic Income directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Basic Income should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universal Basic Income using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

