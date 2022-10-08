Universal Store of Value (USV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,143.00

Universal Store of Value (USV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Universal Store of Value has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $8,143.00 worth of Universal Store of Value was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Universal Store of Value has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Universal Store of Value token can now be purchased for $35.74 or 0.00183514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universal Store of Value alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Universal Store of Value

Universal Store of Value launched on March 31st, 2022. Universal Store of Value’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,862 tokens. Universal Store of Value’s official Twitter account is @atlasusv. The official website for Universal Store of Value is www.atlasusv.com. The official message board for Universal Store of Value is blog.atlasusv.com.

Buying and Selling Universal Store of Value

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal Store of Value (USV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Universal Store of Value has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Universal Store of Value is 36.07205427 USD and is down -8.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $9,442.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.atlasusv.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Store of Value directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Store of Value should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universal Store of Value using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universal Store of Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universal Store of Value and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.