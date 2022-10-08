Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UTI. Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 373,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

