Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,200,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,590,000 after buying an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Univest Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $724.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $70.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 24.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UVSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

