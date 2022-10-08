Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Position Raised by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7,706.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,450.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UVSP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $724.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.14). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $70.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

