Unslashed Finance Trading Down 11.9% This Week (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $908,413.99 and $37.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance token can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Token Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 tokens. The official message board for Unslashed Finance is medium.com/unslashed. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @unslashedf and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unslashed Finance is unslashed.finance.

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unslashed Finance (USF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unslashed Finance has a current supply of 86,000,000 with 24,098,333.44708859 in circulation. The last known price of Unslashed Finance is 0.03769613 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unslashed.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.