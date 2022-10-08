UpOnly (UPO) Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

UpOnly (UPO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. UpOnly has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $211,884.00 worth of UpOnly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UpOnly has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One UpOnly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UpOnly

UpOnly’s launch date was June 1st, 2021. UpOnly’s total supply is 160,000,000 tokens. UpOnly’s official message board is uponlyofficial.medium.com. The official website for UpOnly is uponly.com. UpOnly’s official Twitter account is @uponlyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UpOnly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UpOnly (UPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. UpOnly has a current supply of 160,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UpOnly is 0.00781583 USD and is down -6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $237,913.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uponly.com/.”

