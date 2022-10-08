Uptrennd One Day Volume Tops $54.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a market cap of $37,835.72 and approximately $54.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd launched on September 24th, 2018. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @uptrennd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd (1UP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uptrennd has a current supply of 995,554,318 with 401,460,369.4240584 in circulation. The last known price of Uptrennd is 0.00009401 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $54.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uptrennd.com/.”

