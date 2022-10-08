USD Open Dollar (USDO) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

USD Open Dollar (USDO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. USD Open Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and $13,016.00 worth of USD Open Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Open Dollar has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One USD Open Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About USD Open Dollar

USD Open Dollar’s genesis date was November 25th, 2020. The Reddit community for USD Open Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/opendao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. USD Open Dollar’s official website is opendao.io. USD Open Dollar’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Open Dollar is medium.com/opendao.

USD Open Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Open Dollar (USDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. USD Open Dollar has a current supply of 0. The last known price of USD Open Dollar is 0.30095806 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $98.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://opendao.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Open Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Open Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Open Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

