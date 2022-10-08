UXD Protocol (UXP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.38 Million

UXD Protocol (UXP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, UXD Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One UXD Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. UXD Protocol has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $10,461.00 worth of UXD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010284 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UXD Protocol Profile

UXD Protocol launched on November 12th, 2021. UXD Protocol’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. UXD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @uxdprotocol. The official message board for UXD Protocol is uxdprotocol.medium.com. UXD Protocol’s official website is uxd.fi.

Buying and Selling UXD Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “UXD Protocol (UXP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. UXD Protocol has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UXD Protocol is 0.01793095 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,013.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uxd.fi/.”

