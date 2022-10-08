Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.