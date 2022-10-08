VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $198,000.

Shares of SMB opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

