Vanesse Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.34 Million (VNES)

Vanesse (VNES) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Vanesse has a market cap of $8.34 million and $316,097.00 worth of Vanesse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanesse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanesse has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Vanesse Token Profile

Vanesse’s launch date was July 20th, 2022. Vanesse’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Vanesse’s official website is vanesse.io. Vanesse’s official Twitter account is @vanesse1317. Vanesse’s official message board is medium.com/@vanesse1317.

Buying and Selling Vanesse

According to CryptoCompare, “Vanesse (VNES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vanesse has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vanesse is 0.03999873 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,226,817.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vanesse.io/.”

