Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target Cut to €26.50

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VTWRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Vantage Towers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vantage Towers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vantage Towers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.63.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of Vantage Towers stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

