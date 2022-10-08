Varen (VRN) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

Varen (VRN) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Varen has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Varen has a market cap of $984,717.17 and $7,938.00 worth of Varen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Varen token can currently be purchased for about $20.24 or 0.00104183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Varen Profile

Varen’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. Varen’s total supply is 88,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,643 tokens. The official message board for Varen is blog.varen.finance. Varen’s official Twitter account is @varenfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Varen’s official website is varen.finance.

Buying and Selling Varen

According to CryptoCompare, “Varen (VRN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Varen has a current supply of 88,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Varen is 20.23452513 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $121.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://varen.finance/.”

