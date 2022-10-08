VCGamers (VCG) Tops One Day Volume of $10,465.00

VCGamers (VCG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One VCGamers token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VCGamers has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $10,465.00 worth of VCGamers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VCGamers has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

VCGamers Profile

VCGamers’ launch date was January 8th, 2022. VCGamers’ total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,998,911 tokens. VCGamers’ official Twitter account is @vcgamers_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VCGamers is vcgamers.com/token.

VCGamers Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VCGamers (VCG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. VCGamers has a current supply of 110,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VCGamers is 0.0256222 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,694.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vcgamers.com/token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VCGamers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VCGamers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VCGamers using one of the exchanges listed above.

