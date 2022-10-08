veDAO (WEVE) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

veDAO (WEVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, veDAO has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. veDAO has a total market capitalization of $492,136.00 and approximately $105,215.00 worth of veDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One veDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About veDAO

veDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2021. veDAO’s total supply is 8,260,189 tokens. The official website for veDAO is www.vedao.io. veDAO’s official Twitter account is @_vedao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling veDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “veDAO (WEVE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. veDAO has a current supply of 8,260,189 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of veDAO is 0.00113602 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $138,922.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vedao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as veDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire veDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy veDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

