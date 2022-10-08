Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $125.66 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Velas has a market cap of $125.66 million and $1.72 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00086734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00067155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007868 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,359,869,120 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Velas has a current supply of 2,359,869,176.34947. The last known price of Velas is 0.05407766 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,919,191.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

