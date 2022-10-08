Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Up 4.7%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 21,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,394,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D Stock Down 10.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Velo3D by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,097 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Velo3D by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Velo3D by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 917,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velo3D

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.