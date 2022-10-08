Vent Finance (VENT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.41 Million

Vent Finance (VENT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Vent Finance has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Vent Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Vent Finance has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $29,003.00 worth of Vent Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vent Finance Profile

Vent Finance launched on September 10th, 2021. Vent Finance’s total supply is 49,808,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,551,786 tokens. Vent Finance’s official website is www.vent.finance. Vent Finance’s official Twitter account is @ventfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vent Finance is blog.vent.finance. The Reddit community for Vent Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ventfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vent Finance (VENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vent Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Vent Finance is 0.01166398 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $30,733.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vent.finance.”

