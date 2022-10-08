Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 2,677 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

