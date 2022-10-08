Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.44 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

