Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 174 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,562,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.0 %

ALB stock opened at $272.53 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.79.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

