Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 2,753 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Shares of BX opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.23. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

