Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 577,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,713 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.35. The company has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

