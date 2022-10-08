Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,843 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after buying an additional 321,887 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,726,000 after buying an additional 115,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,204,000 after buying an additional 342,737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after purchasing an additional 115,138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

