Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 35,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $82.20 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.