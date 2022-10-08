Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $91.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

