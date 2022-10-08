Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Netflix by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Netflix by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.83 and its 200-day moving average is $231.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

