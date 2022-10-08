Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

