Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,576,425,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

