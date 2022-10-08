Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 310 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

