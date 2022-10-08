Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 45,000 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Traeger were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Traeger by 27.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 574,500 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the first quarter worth $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Traeger by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 260,933 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the first quarter worth $5,566,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Traeger by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 730,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 226,769 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $29,184.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,916,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,966,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $29,184.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,916,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,966,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $107,705.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Stock Down 3.5 %

COOK opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Traeger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COOK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Traeger Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

