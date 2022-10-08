Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 6,676 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 422,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 177,324 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,315,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 169,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

