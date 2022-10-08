Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 878 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

