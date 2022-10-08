Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

NYSE SJM opened at $137.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.80. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

